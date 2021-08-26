Left Menu

NMDC has carried out sustainable and responsible mining and also showed keen interest in the ongoing expansion projects and CSR initiatives, the statement quoted Kulaste as saying. Deb apprised the minister about NMDCs performance and progress of the ongoing projects. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the countrys largest iron ore producer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:40 IST
MoS Steel Kulaste reviews miner NMDC's performance
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste met the senior officials of NMDC and reviewed the performance of the PSU under his ministry, an official statement said on Thursday.

Kulaste, who is also the Minister of State for Rural Development, visited NMDC's head office on Wednesday, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

During his visit, the Minister met the company's CMD Sumit Deb, its directors and other senior officials and reviewed NMDC's performance, it said.

''NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India and has been the backbone of the steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. NMDC has carried out sustainable and responsible mining and also showed keen interest in the ongoing expansion projects and CSR initiatives,'' the statement quoted Kulaste as saying. Deb apprised the minister about NMDC's performance and progress of the ongoing projects. He said efforts are being put to enhance production and productivity, the ministry statement said. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producer.

