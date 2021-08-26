Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging AAP govt's decision earmarking beds in hotels attached to hospitals for officials

Left Menu

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea challenging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's notification directing that four hospitals linked with hotels shall be reserved exclusively for the treatment of the Delhi government's officials of various public authorities and their families.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea challenging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's notification directing that four hospitals linked with hotels shall be reserved exclusively for the treatment of the Delhi government's officials of various public authorities and their families. The court was hearing a petition filed by a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon Kaushal Kant Mishra through advocate Pooja Dhar.

The petitioner challenged the Delhi government's impugned order dated April 27 directing that four "hospitals linked with hotels" shall immediately be reserved exclusively for the treatment of "Officers/Officials of the government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies and their family members". "In this manner, 70 rooms in Hotel Ginger, Vivek Vihar, 50 rooms in Hotel Park Plaza, Shahadra, and 50 rooms in Hotel Leela Ambience, CBD Ground have been linked to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and reserved for the special class of persons mentioned above," the petitioner said.

"In addition, all rooms of Hotel Golden Tulip Essential, Hari Nagar have been linked to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and reserved for the special class of persons mentioned above. The impugned order further directs: "Director, RGSSH and Medical Superintendent, DDU are directed to provide Covid Health Care facility at these Hotels to the COVID positive officer/officials/their families treating them as if they are admitted in the hospital," added the partition seeking quashing of notifications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

