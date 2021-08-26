Left Menu

India can be top producer of all agri commodities: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said India has the potential to become number one in production of all commodities with the strength of its farmers and farm scientists.The minister was speaking after launching the National Food and Nutrition Campaign for farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:48 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said India has the potential to become number one in production of all commodities with the strength of its farmers and farm scientists.

The minister was speaking after launching the National Food and Nutrition Campaign for farmers. The event was organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an official statement said.

Tomar said the country has made great achievements in the field of foodgrains.

''Our country is number one or two in the world in agriculture and allied products. Our farmers and scientists have so much power that if we compete in the world, we can be number one in almost all commodities,'' he said.

The minister noted that the country has made tremendous progress in terms of production productivity.

However, he said in the 75th year of independence, ''we are standing at such a stage, where we have to introspect as well as consider the challenges and their solutions.'' Tomar said the ICAR has been working successfully on which crops should be cultivated and which seeds should be developed for rainfed and other areas.

Efforts are also being made to make agriculture and farmers connected with new technology.

''We have expertise in production but it is also important to manage this abundance.

''It is the responsibility of the farmers along with the government to ensure that our products should be of better quality, meet global standards, farmers should be attracted towards costly crops, educated youth should be attracted towards agriculture while being environment-friendly,'' he said.

Along with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), agricultural universities and states, the Centre is making efforts so that farmers get new seeds and techniques.

Farmers associated with KVK should motivate other cultivators for improved farming and ensure participation of all farmers in various schemes, Tomar said.

''We all should try to make the whole village prosperous. With this, the development block, district, state and ultimately the country will prosper and India will be able to become self-reliant,'' he added.

Before the Modi government, the agriculture budget was about Rs 21,000 crore, which has now been increased to more than Rs 1.23 lakh crore, he pointed out.

''Agriculture is our priority, agriculture has proved its relevance time and again even in adverse conditions.

''Despite the COVID crisis, neither any agricultural institution was closed, nor production was affected, but even in difficult conditions, there was more sowing and bumper production achieved in the country,'' Tomar said.

