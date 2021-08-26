Nine PDS dealers suspended in Jharkhand for irregularities in ration distribution
We have been receiving frequent complaints from beneficiaries that monthly ration was not being provided to ration card holders properly, and on time, the official said.
- Country:
- India
The District Supply Officer of Pakur on Thursday suspended nine public distribution system (PDS) dealers for alleged irregularities in distribution of ration to beneficiaries, an official said.
Three PDS dealers among the nine belonged to self-help groups, the District Supply Officer, Shivnarayan Yadav said.
The suspension would remain effective till further orders, he said. "We have been receiving frequent complaints from beneficiaries that monthly ration was not being provided to ration card holders properly, and on time," the official said. Such irregularities were in violation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, he said. Clear instructions have been issued to PDS dealers to ensure that monthly ration supply is distributed among the cardholders in the same month. PTI COR NAM SBN -- MM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- District
- PTI COR
- NAM SBN
- Shivnarayan Yadav
- Pakur
- National Food Security Act
ALSO READ
Several people feared buried as some vehicles trapped under debris of major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district: Official.
E-court vans to be deployed in hill districts of Uttarakhand
Month-long inter-district football inaugurated in Kashmir Valley
E-court vans to be deployed in hill districts of Uttarakhand
Delhi Police arrests murder accused after chase through 6 districts of UP