Faggan Singh Kulaste visits Head Office of NMDC Limited in Hyderabad

Shri Kulaste said, NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India and has been the backbone of the steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:09 IST
The Minister met the CMD, Directors and Senior Officials of the company and reviewed NMDC’s performance. Image Credit: Twitter(@nmdclimited)
Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development visited the Head Office of NMDC Limited, Ministry of Steel at Hyderabad yesterday. The Minister met the CMD, Directors and Senior Officials of the company and reviewed NMDC's performance.

Shri Kulaste said, NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India and has been the backbone of the steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated NMDC's efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining and also showed keen interest in the ongoing expansion projects and congratulated NMDC for its comprehensive CSR initiatives.

Earlier, CMD, NMDC Shri Sumit Deb welcomed the Minister and stated that this is the second visit of Shri Kulaste to NMDC Head office and also apprised the Minister about NMDC's performance, the progress of ongoing projects and assured that best efforts are being put to enhance production and productivity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

