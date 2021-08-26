Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti workers detained in Nagpur while protesting fuel price hike

Nagpur police on Thursday detained several people, including workers of the Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti who participated in a protest against high fuel prices. Members of the Nagpur-based farmer's advocacy group were protesting the hike in fuel prices.

The petrol price in Nagpur was 107.28 Rs/L whereas the diesel price is 94.95 Rs/L. Several political parties have earlier protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. (ANI)

