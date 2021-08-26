Left Menu

Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti workers detained in Nagpur while protesting fuel price hike

Nagpur police on Thursday detained several people, including workers of the Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti who participated in a protest against high fuel prices.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:08 IST
Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti workers detained in Nagpur while protesting fuel price hike
Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti detained by Nagpur Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur police on Thursday detained several people, including workers of the Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti who participated in a protest against high fuel prices. Members of the Nagpur-based farmer's advocacy group were protesting the hike in fuel prices.

The petrol price in Nagpur was 107.28 Rs/L whereas the diesel price is 94.95 Rs/L. Several political parties have earlier protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021