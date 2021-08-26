Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested in J-K's Kishtwar; arms, ammunition recovered

Two terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested in a joint search operation from the forest area of Naid Gam Chatroo in Kishtwar district, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday. In a statement, police said that on the disclosure of the arrested terrorists, a hideout of the terrorists was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

"On August 24, it was reliably learnt at Police Station Chatroo that two youth namely Ashfaq Qayoom and Tousif Giri both residents of Kishtwar were in close contact with the terrorists of HM outfit from Anantnag Kashmir. The said youth were providing information with regard to the security forces to the terrorists and were conspiring to carry out terror acts in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chatroo," the police said. Police said that an FIR was registered under sections 13, 18-B of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Chatroo police station on Tuesday, and subsequently, a search operation was launched on specific information in the forest area of Naidgam Chatroo on Wednesday.

"Both the terrorists were arrested. On their disclosure, a hideout was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout in the forest area of Pingnal Chatroo," the police statement added. The seized arms and ammunition include one Pistol 9mm with Magazine and 20 rounds, one grenade, one AK 47 Magzine, along with two wireless sets and a letter pad of HM outfit division Doda.

Later, the official account of additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu zone tweeted, "The duo were in close contact of the terrorists of HM outfit from Anantnag Kashmir and providing information with regard to the security forces to the terrorists and hatching conspiracy to carry out terror acts. Further investigation of the case is going on." (ANI)

