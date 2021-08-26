Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League group stage draw

Updated: 26-08-2021 22:49 IST
The following is the draw for the Champions League group stage which took place in Istanbul on Thursday: GROUP A: Manchester City, Paris St Germain, RB Leipzig, Brugge

GROUP B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan GROUP C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

GROUP D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff GROUP E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

GROUP F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys Bern GROUP G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg

GROUP H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo The group stage begins on Sept. 14.

