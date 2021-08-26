2 arrested for supplying arms to Khalistanis through Social Media: Delhi Police

Left Menu

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested two men who were allegedly supplying arms to Khalistanis through social media and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:56 IST
Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested two men who were allegedly supplying arms to Khalistanis through social media and seized arms and ammunition from their possession. Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell, said, "We explored activities of some people which we noticed on social media three months ago, they were supplying arms to Khalistanis via social media. After investigation, we found they were from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh".

"We arrested them in Delhi's Rohini last night", Yadav said. Eighteen pistols and 60 live cartridges were seized from their possession. Police said that they are hunting for one more accused. During interrogation, it was revealed these weapons were manufactured in Khargone and supplied to other states and to Khalistanis, using virtual numbers.

On average, they sold 100-125 weapons every month, DCP Yadav said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

