Left Menu

2 held in Kolkata for illegal possession of radioactive substances

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:03 IST
2 held in Kolkata for illegal possession of radioactive substances
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal CID has arrested two persons from an area near the airport here for illegal possession of radioactive substances, which have an ''estimated worth of Rs 4,250 crore'', a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off from a person, who was apparently approached by the duo for the sale of the four pieces of radioactive elements, CID sleuths apprehended them.

One of the four pieces seized is suspected to be Californium, which has several practical uses and costs something around Rs 170 crore for one gram, police sources said.

"The duo claimed that they bought the radioactive substances, which weighed over 250 gm in all, from someone in Karnataka, after chancing upon him on social media," the officer explained.

The two accused have been arrested on Wednesday under the Atomic Energy Act and various sections of the IPC, the CID officer said.

"We believe these materials have been stolen from some laboratory. We have initiated a probe into this matter," he added. Californium is mostly used in laboratories as a radio active element for research, eminent scientist Prof. Bikash Sinha told PTI. ''It is used for purposes for identifying ores, in petroleum industry etc. It is used for commercial purposes,'' Sinha, a former director of the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, said. To a question, he said that in practical senses, making a nuclear bomb with the substance is absurd as it would be hugely expensive.

CID officials said that if tests prove the seized substances to be Californium, their market value could be around Rs 4,250 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021