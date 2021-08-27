Four workers killed in Jharkhand

Four workers were killed in Koderma district after a malfunction in a temporary lift, police officer said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Banjhedih under Jaynagar block, when they got into the lift following inspection of an under-construction chimney at a 1,000-MW thermal power plant, he said.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said wires of the lift snapped and it fell from a height of around 80 metres. All the four were rushed to Koderma Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Gaurav said.

Police said rescue operation at the site was underway.

