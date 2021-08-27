Left Menu

Four workers killed in Jharkhand

The incident occurred in Banjhedih under Jaynagar block, when they got into the lift following inspection of an under-construction chimney at a 1,000-MW thermal power plant, he said.Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said wires of the lift snapped and it fell from a height of around 80 metres. All the four were rushed to Koderma Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Gaurav said.Police said rescue operation at the site was underway.

PTI | Koderma | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:57 IST
Four workers killed in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four workers were killed in Koderma district after a malfunction in a temporary lift, police officer said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Banjhedih under Jaynagar block, when they got into the lift following inspection of an under-construction chimney at a 1,000-MW thermal power plant, he said.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said wires of the lift snapped and it fell from a height of around 80 metres. All the four were rushed to Koderma Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Gaurav said.

Police said rescue operation at the site was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021