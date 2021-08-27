Maha: Nearly 9 lakh consumers owe Rs 391 crore in arrears to MSEDCL in Kalyan zone

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has said that 8.79 lakh domestic power consumers in Kalyan zone, which includes some areas in Thane and Palghar districts, have pending dues worth Rs 391 crore. MSEDCL's Kalyan zone chief engineer Dhananjay Oundekar, who has taken over recently, has appealed to the defaulting power consumers to pay up their dues as the company was facing financial problems. In an official release issued on Friday, the MSEDCL's Kalyan zone said that these dues are from the low tension (LT) power consumers, excluding those drawing electricity for agriculture purposes.

Due to the arrears, the MSEDCL has been facing a severe financial crisis, it said. The Kalyan zone comprises areas including Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath, Badlapur, Titwala, Shahapur, Murbad in Thane district and Vasai, Virar, Wada, Nalasopara, Palghar, Dahanu, Boisar, Jawhar, Mokhada, Talasari, Vikramgad, Safala in Palghar district.

Besides that, several gram panchayats are yet to pay Rs 127.07 crore towards consumption of power for 1,713 street lights and Rs 2.83 crore towards 990 water supply schemes, it said. The MSEDCL warned that if the bills are not paid, then connections for street lights and water supply schemes would be snapped and added that gram panchayats would be responsible for the inconvenience.

