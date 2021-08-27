Left Menu

Odisha NGO trains underprivileged people with special abilities in home decor, incense making

To help people from the economically weaker section of the society with special abilities, a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Odisha is assisting them to pick up skills like home decor and incense making.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-08-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 10:58 IST
Odisha NGO trains underprivileged people with special abilities in home decor, incense making
NGO training people (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To help people from the economically weaker section of the society with special abilities, a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Odisha is assisting them to pick up skills like home decor and incense making. Odisha Patita Udhar Samiti (OPUS) in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is currently working towards rehabilitating about 92 people.

Speaking to ANI, NGO volunteer Ritesh Kumar said, "We run a beggar rehabilitation centre. Here, we train those with special abilities in home decor, incense making and other skills. The money that is generated is used for their betterment." "OPUS, in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, is rehabilitating about 92 people - both male, female," he further said.

"They make handicrafts, incense sticks, and other items. Once, we have a final product, compensation is given to them. The products are sold across the country," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021