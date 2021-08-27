Left Menu

'Sukran ki Ardaas' offered at Delhi gurudwara after safe arrival of 3 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan

'Sukran ki Ardaas' was offered at Gurudwara Arjun Dev Ji in New Mahavir Nagar in New Delhi on Friday, after three 'Swaroops' of Sikh Holy book Shri Guru Granth Sahib were brought from Afghanistan where Taliban has seized power.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:44 IST
'Sukran ki Ardaas' being offered at Gurudwara Arjun Dev Ji in New Mahavir Nagar in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Sukran ki Ardaas' was offered at Gurudwara Arjun Dev Ji in New Mahavir Nagar in New Delhi on Friday, after three 'Swaroops' of Sikh Holy book Shri Guru Granth Sahib were brought from Afghanistan where Taliban has seized power. Sikh devotees visiting the Gurudwara expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government and the Indian Air Force for the safe arrival of the Sikh Holy Book.

The three 'Swaroops' of Shri Guru Granth Sahib were brought to Delhi from Kabul in an Air India flight with 78 evacuees from Afghanistan and were received at Delhi airport by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. Meanwhile, devotees also offered 'Sukran ki Ardaas' at Gurudwaras of Jammu, Bhopal and Shimla after three 'Swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were flown back from Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

