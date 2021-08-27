Left Menu

5 dead in Assam's Dima Hasao after miscreants set trucks on fire

Five persons were killed late on Thursday after unknown miscreants allegedly set ablaze atleast seven trucks near the Diyungbra area in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

ANI | Dima Hasao (Assam) | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:54 IST
5 dead in Assam's Dima Hasao after miscreants set trucks on fire
Visual of Assam's Dima Hasao where incident took place. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed late on Thursday after unknown miscreants allegedly set ablaze atleast seven trucks near the Diyungbra area in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Speaking to ANI on condition of anonymity, an Assam Police officer said, "Unknown miscreants set fire to atleast seven trucks near Diyungbra area in Dima Hasao. Police rushed to the spot and recovered five dead bodies that were found burnt at the spot."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021