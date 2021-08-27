Left Menu

Road caved in due to incessant rainfall in Dehradun

A road caved in and merged into the river on Friday, due to the incessant rainfall in Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:56 IST
Road caved in due to incessant rainfall in Dehradun
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A road caved in and merged into the river on Friday, due to the incessant rainfall in Dehradun. Incessant rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters.

According to the information received from the Dehradun district administration, this incident has happened in Kheri village. It is reported that some vehicles were seen flowing in the flooded areas, around two vehicles by now as per the administration.

Dehradun has been facing incessant rainfall since Monday, which has caused the problem of extensive water logging in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand STF arrests 2 cyber criminals in Pune for cheating Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021