Section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway damaged in rains

A section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal was damaged on Friday due to incessant rain.

ANI | Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal was damaged on Friday due to incessant rain. A witness of the incident Mohammad Aarif Khan, an electrical engineer, said the road near Bemunda and Soni village caved in following continuous rainfall in Narendra Nagar town of Tehri Garhwal for three days.

"The vehicles are stuck across both sides of the road. Many places including Bagardhar and Hindolakhal have been closed down. The rain is so heavy that it is very difficult to send machines there as well," he stated. "Lonivi, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working in coordination to open the blocked road," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

