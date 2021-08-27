Left Menu

R K Singh urges union ministers, CMs to switch to electric vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:37 IST
R K Singh urges union ministers, CMs to switch to electric vehicles
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the country, Power Minister R K Singh has urged all union ministers and chief ministers to switch over to electric vehicles for all official purposes.

According to a power ministry statement, Singh has shot off letters to his union cabinet colleagues as well as all chief ministers in this regard.

The Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the government's initiative on transformative mobility, as per the statement.

The minister has also asked the union ministers and chief ministers to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes, it said.

Such action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility, it added.

The initiative is part of the ongoing ''GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN'' launched by the government to promote Electric Vehicles to meet multiple objectives - attaining the goal of reduction in emission, energy security, energy efficiency, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021