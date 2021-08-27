Food delivery man dies in road mishap in Delhi's Karol Bagh, one held
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi on Thursday night, said Police.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi on Thursday night, said Police.
The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Northeast Delhi. He was working as a food delivery man for an online platform.
Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused is a resident of Karol Bagh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northeast Delhi
- Vinod Kumar
- Karol Bagh
- Delhi
Advertisement