Food delivery man dies in road mishap in Delhi's Karol Bagh, one held

A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi on Thursday night, said Police.

Updated: 27-08-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:08 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Northeast Delhi. He was working as a food delivery man for an online platform.

Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused is a resident of Karol Bagh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

