'ISKCON Bangalore' temple to remain close for public on Janmashtami this year

Ahead of Janmashtami, 'ISKCON Bangalore' on Friday announced that the temple premises will remain closed for the public from August 29 to August 30.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Janmashtami, 'ISKCON Bangalore' on Friday announced that the temple premises will remain closed for the public from August 29 to August 30. "In the interest of public safety and prevailing government regulations, the temple management has decided to keep the ISKCON Bangalore campus closed for public on both days. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this decision," stated in the release.

"All the sevas will be offered to Lord Krishna as per the festival schedule," said in the release. "Devotees are requested to participate online by visiting ISKCON Bangalore's YouTube channel, website and other official social media accounts," it further stated.

'ISKCON Bangalore' temple attracts a large number of devotees for Sri Krishna Janmashtami. This year, the temple is celebrating Janmashtami on August 29 and August 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

