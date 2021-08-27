Left Menu

Ladakh: BSF pays homage to 13 jawans of 1995 mountaineering expedition team

A team of Border Security Forces (BSF) officials led by Dr Rajesh Mishra Inspector General of BSF Kashmir Frontier paid floral tributes at Panamik village in Nubra Valley of Ladakh to 13 jawans of the BSF mountaineering expedition team that went missing on August 27, 1995, while scaling Mt Saser Kangri.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A team of Border Security Forces (BSF) officials led by Dr Rajesh Mishra Inspector General of BSF Kashmir Frontier paid floral tributes at Panamik village in Nubra Valley of Ladakh to 13 jawans of the BSF mountaineering expedition team that went missing on August 27, 1995, while scaling Mt Saser Kangri. As per a statement released by BSF Kashmir Frontier, the ceremony was attended by Nubra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lakshay Singhal, representatives of the army, police, prominent personalities of the area and the local population of village Puckpochey Panamik and its surrounding areas.

"The aim of such expeditions has always been to encourage BSF personnel to pursue the adventurous outdoor sports. The experience gained by the mountaineers is gainfully utilized for specialized operations in high altitudes or snow-bound areas, where the BSF is deployed on the Line of Control (LOC) in J-K," read the statement. BSF also organised a civic action program and distributed community items and sports items to school children.

The event is organised every year on August 27 at village Puckpochey Panamik to pay homage to the BSF mountaineering expedition team. (ANI)

