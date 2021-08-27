Left Menu

Taliban is a great threat to the teachings of Imam Hussain, said Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi on Thursday.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:40 IST
Taliban poses great threat to teachings of Imam Hussain: JKPJF
Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) chairmanAgha Syed Abbas Rizvi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Taliban is a great threat to the teachings of Imam Hussain, said Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi on Thursday. JKPJF on Thursday held a seminar titled "Imam Hussain's as personality through Sufism" at Khanpora Khag in Budgam district. The seminar was headed by the Chairman of JKPJF Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi.

Speaking at the occasion, Rizvi emphasized on the teachings of Imam Hussain that focused on peace, courage and truthfulness. "The mission of Imam Hussain is in constant threat because of various terrorist organizations like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Daesh, and Taliban etc. These organizations propagate the ideology of Yazid and his followers. Taliban is a great threat to the teachings of Imam Hussain," stated Rizvi.

He also highlighted the massacres by the Taliban in Bamian in Afghanistan in 1996 when thousands of Muslims especially Shias were killed. The seminar was attended by various Shia and Sunni scholars and religious leaders. Allama Agha Syed Mukhtar Hussain Jafari, a prominent religious scholar of Jammu and Kashmir was the chief guest of the program. Further, Peerzada Shafat Ahmad a religious scholar and Imam Juma of Rajbagh and Molvi Parvez Sahab were also among the key speakers at the seminar. Speakers highlighted the life and martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

The seminar was attended by a large number of people from different parts of Kashmir. (ANI)

