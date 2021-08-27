Left Menu

R.K Singh urges States/UTs to join initiative on transformative mobility

Such action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility.

R.K Singh urges States/UTs to join initiative on transformative mobility
As part of its efforts to promote Electric Vehicles in the country, the Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the Government of India's initiative on transformative mobility and advice their respective Ministries/Departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes.

Such action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility. The initiative is part of the ongoing GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN launched by the Government of India to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) to meet multiple objectives - attaining the goal of reduction in emission, energy security, energy efficiency etc.

