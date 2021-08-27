Left Menu

DR Congo Deputy PM highlights keenness to learn from UAE’s economic model

He also affirmed the need to run flights between the UAE and the DRC to facilitate the movement of goods, business leaders and commercial delegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:19 IST
DR Congo Deputy PM highlights keenness to learn from UAE’s economic model
Humaid bin Salem highlighted the federation's keenness to boost its commercial ties with all chambers and business communities, noting Emirati chambers of commerce have participated in events in African countries, and there is a plan to organise various African events and open new markets for local products.
Christophe Lutumdula Apala Pen'Apala, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) highlighted his country's keenness to learn from the UAE's economic model, by exchanging knowledge and technical expertise in all areas, most notably in the economy, commerce and administration.

He made this statement during his meeting with Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, at the federation's headquarters in Dubai, with the attendance of Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda and Non-Resident Ambassador to the DRC.

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for commercial and economic cooperation between the UAE and the DRC, Lutumdula said, stressing the importance of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their chambers of commerce and industry to encouraging trade and exchanging economic expertise.

Humaid bin Salem highlighted the federation's keenness to boost its commercial ties with all chambers and business communities, noting Emirati chambers of commerce have participated in events in African countries, and there is a plan to organise various African events and open new markets for local products.

He also affirmed the need to run flights between the UAE and the DRC to facilitate the movement of goods, business leaders and commercial delegations.

