Animal Husbandry and Dairying holds awareness programme on entrepreneurship schemes

As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying organized an awareness Programme on Entrepreneurship schemes of the Department through the Common Service Centre network. 2000 village-level camps were held across the country. Attendees were given complete information about these schemes, as well as how to apply on the scheme portal through the CSC itself.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying addressed the farmers connected through camps and informed that as per recent Cabinet decision, the National Livestock Mission and Rashtriya Gokul Mission schemes now have a component of breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs.

National Livestock Mission (NLM) will help in creating rural Entrepreneurship and help in creating better livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the Cattle, Dairy, poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sector paving the way towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

During the function, the minister stated that these schemes will bring a sharp focus on entrepreneurship development and breed improvement in rural poultry, sheep, goat and piggery including feed and fodder development. The rural Poultry Entrepreneurship component will give direct employment to 1.5 lakh farmers and 2 lakh farmers will be directly benefitted from sheep goats and poultry development. About 7.25 lakh high yielding animals will be covered under risk management benefitting 3.5 lakh farmers. Fodder and fodder seed availability in the country will be increased by many folds through the creation of fodder entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering, Shri L. Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India. He further said that Rashtriya Gokul Mission will not only help in better production but also help in increasing farmers' income.

(With Inputs from PIB)