Left Menu

Animal Husbandry and Dairying holds awareness programme on entrepreneurship schemes

Attendees were given complete information about these schemes, as well as how to apply on the scheme portal through the CSC itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:25 IST
Animal Husbandry and Dairying holds awareness programme on entrepreneurship schemes
During the function, the minister stated that these schemes will bring a sharp focus on entrepreneurship development and breed improvement in rural poultry, sheep, goat and piggery including feed and fodder development. Image Credit: Twitter(@Min_FAHD)
  • Country:
  • India

As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying organized an awareness Programme on Entrepreneurship schemes of the Department through the Common Service Centre network. 2000 village-level camps were held across the country. Attendees were given complete information about these schemes, as well as how to apply on the scheme portal through the CSC itself.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying addressed the farmers connected through camps and informed that as per recent Cabinet decision, the National Livestock Mission and Rashtriya Gokul Mission schemes now have a component of breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs.

National Livestock Mission (NLM) will help in creating rural Entrepreneurship and help in creating better livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the Cattle, Dairy, poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sector paving the way towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

During the function, the minister stated that these schemes will bring a sharp focus on entrepreneurship development and breed improvement in rural poultry, sheep, goat and piggery including feed and fodder development. The rural Poultry Entrepreneurship component will give direct employment to 1.5 lakh farmers and 2 lakh farmers will be directly benefitted from sheep goats and poultry development. About 7.25 lakh high yielding animals will be covered under risk management benefitting 3.5 lakh farmers. Fodder and fodder seed availability in the country will be increased by many folds through the creation of fodder entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering, Shri L. Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India. He further said that Rashtriya Gokul Mission will not only help in better production but also help in increasing farmers' income.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021