Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:29 IST
Postal system to be strengthened to avert causes of corruption: Secretary
Shri Vinaya Prakash Singh, Sr. DDG (Vigilance) & Chief Vigilance Officer and other senior officials of the Department of Posts attended the conference. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
"There will be no compromise on public trust in Postal System and the system will be continuously strengthened to avert the causes of corruption and fraud", said, Shri Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, here today. Speaking at a press conference, Shri Vineet Pandey, informed about the pro-active action of the department in dealing with the fraud cases which surfaced recently in Odisha. Shri Vinaya Prakash Singh, Sr. DDG (Vigilance) & Chief Vigilance Officer and other senior officials of the Department of Posts attended the conference. Shri Suvendu Swain, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha joined the conference from Odisha virtually.

During the visit to Koraput on 21st August 2021, three fraud cases of Lachipeta, Malkangiri Colony and Bhejangiwada Post Offices of Koraput Division were brought to the notice of Minister of Communications, Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwani Vaishnaw by the members of the public and the media.

Shri Pandey informed that taken together an amount of Rs. 2.44 crores are involved in all these cases. All the concerned Postmasters have already been placed under suspension. The frauds at Lachipeta and Malkangiri Colony Post Offices committed by Shri Biswanath Podiami have been reported to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who has registered an FIR against him. Shri Mana Pujari, Branch Postmaster of Bhejangiwada BO has been arrested by the police and booked under Sections 408, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 473 of IPC. CBI and police authorities have been asked to complete their investigation quickly. Directions have been issued for attachment of the properties of the main accused and their family members.

Departmental Investigation has already been completed in Lachipeta Post office. Preliminary investigations in the other two cases have been completed by the Department and a detailed investigation is in progress and would be completed within one month. Major penalty proceedings are being initiated against the primary offenders. Strict action would be taken against all others whose laxity has facilitated these frauds.

Action has been initiated to obtain the claims from the affected members of the public, for which the Chief Postmaster General of Odisha has already issued a press note. All genuine claims would be settled within 30 days in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Department of Posts, New Delhi on 27th May 2021. The affected depositors can also download the form for submitting their claims from the link https://utilities.cept.gov.in//dop/pdfbind.ashx?id=5602.

(With Inputs from PIB)

