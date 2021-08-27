Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished swift recovery and good health to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is scheduled to undergo an angioplasty procedure in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

PM Modi wishes swift recovery to Ashok Gehlot following angioplasty procedure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished swift recovery and good health to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is scheduled to undergo an angioplasty procedure in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain. "Praying for your good health and swift recovery, Ashok Gehlot Ji," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, Gehlot took to Twitter to inform that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain. "Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," tweeted the Rajasthan Chief Minister. (ANI)

