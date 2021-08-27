Left Menu

Applicants urged to collect COVID-19 SRD grant before 31 Aug

SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula said the agency still has unclaimed SRD grants approved from the initial phase in May 2020 - April 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:45 IST
Memela-Khambula urged all applicants approved for payment to collect their funds at the Post Office before 31 August 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has called on applicants of the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, who did not collect their R350 grant from the previous cycle, to do so before 31 August 2021.

Memela-Khambula urged all applicants approved for payment to collect their funds at the Post Office before 31 August 2021.

"If you used somebody else's cellphone to apply, please check if they received your SMS in July 2021. If the funds are still unclaimed by 31 August, these will be returned to National Treasury to assist with other government priorities," Memela-Khambula said.

Applicants can check their names on the list available on the SASSA website www.sassa.gov.za and proceed to collect their grants at the nearest Post Office.

Enquiries can be made on 0800 60 10 11 to confirm if there is any outstanding balance.

SASSA successful commenced with paying out the first batch of applicants for the second registration of the COVID-19 grant on 25 August 2021. Registration started on 6 August 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

