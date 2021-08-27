Left Menu

River submerges Sahastradhara-Maldevta link road due to heavy rain, Uttrakhand CM inspects site

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara-Maldevta road, which had caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in water level of the river triggered by heavy rains.

ANI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:54 IST
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with the locals at the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara-Maldevta road, which had caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in water level of the river triggered by heavy rains. The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar to channelize the river and get the damaged part of the road repaired at the earliest.

Chief Minister Dhami also met the locals of that area and assured them that the work will be completed soon. District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar also told ANI that the traffic on Ranipokhari Rishikesh road has been stopped due to the collapse of the bridge. He has appealed to the people not to travel on this route.

Very heavy downpour has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure. The weather department has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rain in the state. According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

