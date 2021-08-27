Left Menu

Maharashtra farmers dump tomatoes on roadside as prices of produce crash

Farmers in Nashik and Aurangabad on Friday dumped truckloads of tomatoes on the road after prices crashed to Rs 2-3 per kg in the wholesale market.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:00 IST
Maharashtra farmers dump tomatoes on roadside as prices of produce crash
Visual of farmers with the dumped tomatoes on road (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Nashik and Aurangabad on Friday dumped truckloads of tomatoes on the road after prices crashed to Rs 2-3 per kg in the wholesale market. "The price that has been received today is Rs 3 per kg, while the farmer is not able to get even his cost, the farmer says that at least Rs 10 kg should not be sold," said Ilyas Bagh a Farmer.

"Demonstration and agitation was also done by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena regarding this issue and the government was warned that we will continue to agitate until some decision is taken," said Santosh Jadhav, Farmer Leader "The farmer is called a backbone of the economy. But, now the tomato growers are going through difficulties. Such a bad time has come, that farmers had to throw the tomatoes on the road," said Ajit Subhash Navale, President of Kisan Sabha Maharashtra.

The government has to think that the tomato farmers are not getting the price for the tomatoes. The government is not paying attention. Our request is that our crops get sold in the market. In Maharashtra, Aurangabad mandis, farmers have thrown tomatoes on the road," stated Navale. Besides the Navnirman Sena, the Kisan Sabha has also warned the government to do something about increasing the prices of tomatoes so that the farmers get a fair price in the market, stated the farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021