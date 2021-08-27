Ronaldo has told me he wants to leave Juventus - coach Allegri
Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of staying at Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday. Allegri told a news conference ahead of his side's Serie A clash with Empoli at the weekend that Ronaldo informed him of his wish to leave on Thursday. "Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said.
"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said. "This is why he will not be called up tomorrow, he did not train yesterday and now we can talk about Empoli."
"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said. "This is why he will not be called up tomorrow, he did not train yesterday and now we can talk about Empoli."
