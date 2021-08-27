Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:20 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.

Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self-defense, said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers.

