Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:20 IST
Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.
Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self-defense, said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers.
