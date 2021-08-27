Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus

PTI | Turin | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:46 IST
Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave.

"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday.

Allegri said Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result.

Manchester City is considering an option to buy Portugal forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

