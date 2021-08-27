Arvind Kumar assumes charge as CPCL MD

Indian Oil group company, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) on Friday announced the appointment of Arvind Kumar as its Managing Director.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal for the appointment of Indian Oil executive director Arvind Kumar to the post of CPCL Managing Director in its order dated August 23 as conveyed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Kumar assumed office on Friday, CPCL said in a statement.

Kumar who holds a Masters degree in business administration with specialization in operations management, joined IOCL in October 1990 and has held various responsibilities in the areas of engineering, project management, material and contract management among others.

Prior to taking up the new role, he was serving IndianOil as Executive Director at the Refineries headquarters in New Delhi for Refineries division handling mega projects, the statement added.

