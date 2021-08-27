Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala to continue with Sunday lockdowns

Kerala on Friday announced that it will continue with Sunday lockdown, as there is no dip in the number of COVID cases in the state.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:50 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala on Friday announced that it will continue with Sunday lockdown, as there is no dip in the number of COVID cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, the state government had given an exemption for Sunday lockdown.

The Centre today suggested that state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra explore the possibility of night curfews in areas with high Covid case numbers. The country reported over 40,000 new infections for two days in a row on Friday.

Kerala has logged over 30,000 cases of new infections during the period over the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

