Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders protest against state government over drop in market price of apples

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest against the state government on Friday in Shimla over fall in market prices of apple.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders protest against state government over drop in market price of apples
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest against the state government on Friday in Shimla over fall in market prices of apple. The protest was held in front of the statue of Dr. Y.S. Parmar in Shimla.

The Congress leadership has warned the state government that if it does not give relief to the apple farmers soon, the Congress will launch a bigger movement against the government by taking out a farmers' protest across the state. The Congress State President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, "The state government is not taking any steps regarding the crisis faced by the growers."

He alleged that the Horticulture Minister Mahendra Singh is also silent while at this time he should have talked to the farmers and apple growers. Further, Congress has also demanded the resignation of the Horticulture Minister. Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing a sharp decline in the prices of apples for the past few days.

Protesters alleged that this is a nexus of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government with private companies behind drop in prices to destroy Himachal's apple economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021