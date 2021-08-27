BKS plans protest on Sep 8 over MSP issue, seeks changes in new farm laws

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Friday said it will stage a nationwide sit-in on September 8 and launch further protest if the Centre does not give an assurance on procurement of foodgrains on remunerative prices from farmers by August 31.

A senior functionary of the farmer body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) described the existing Minimum Support Price mechanism as a ''sham'' and demanded that procurement of agri-produce by traders below the MSP be declared a criminal offence.

“The government, by announcing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for some crops (around 20 currently), can't shrug off its responsibility. All know that the MSP system was a sham. What good the government's hollow MSP is doing when farmers are unable to sell their crops in the market (at profitable rates),” BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary told reporters here. He said the government announces remunerative prices for crops after studying investments of farmers in them in different states.

A tough law should be enacted to ensure the person who buys crops from farmers below the remunerative price faces criminal prosecution, Choudhary said.

He demanded that the three new farm laws, enacted by the Modi government in September last year and facing stiff opposition from a section of cultivators, be implemented by effecting some changes.

Elaborating on these changes, Choudhary said agriculturists should get payments for their produce instantly and special courts should be set up to dispose of farming disputes.

He said the BKS withdrew its moral support to the farmer outfits spearheading protests against the new agri-marketing laws on the borders of Delhi after the January 26 violence by agitators in the national capital.

Choudhary said the farmers of the country had high expectations from the protesters gathered at Delhi borders since the last nine months, but now they stand dejected looking at the state of affairs there. Asked whether his organisation was trying to blunt the impact of farmer protests at Delhi borders in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, he said, “The BKS has no connection with electoral politics.” The three farm laws have been projected by the Modi government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain in place.

