Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp cast in Swedish movie 'The Nix'

Actors Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp and Elsa Brisinger are set to feature in upcoming female-driven Swedish movie ''The Nix''.

Described as a dark fable, the movie comes from rising Swedish talent Niclas Gillis, reported Variety. Set in Dalecarlia, Sweden in 1868, a year of famine, the female-driven pic is an elevated horror about the Nordic ancient spirit of the woods, famed as a seducer who lures women and men to their demise. ''When Frida’s (Brisinger) father is found dead in the forest, her mother Freja (Torp) accuses her of having incited God’s wrath through sin. ''In an attempt to turn the family’s fortune, Frida prays to the spirits of the woods, and becomes seduced by The Nix who takes her to the mountain. It is up to Freja and ultimately grandmother Flora (Ullmann) to try to save Frida,'' the official plotline read.

''The Nix'' is being produced by Nordic Factory Film Sweden’s Helene Granqvist with Michael Huffington serving as executive producer. Non-Stop Entertainment serves as co-producer.

The movie will start filming in May 2022.

