Left Menu

Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp cast in Swedish movie 'The Nix'

Set in Dalecarlia, Sweden in 1868, a year of famine, the female-driven pic is an elevated horror about the Nordic ancient spirit of the woods, famed as a seducer who lures women and men to their demise.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:27 IST
Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp cast in Swedish movie 'The Nix'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp and Elsa Brisinger are set to feature in upcoming female-driven Swedish movie ''The Nix''.

Described as a dark fable, the movie comes from rising Swedish talent Niclas Gillis, reported Variety. Set in Dalecarlia, Sweden in 1868, a year of famine, the female-driven pic is an elevated horror about the Nordic ancient spirit of the woods, famed as a seducer who lures women and men to their demise. ''When Frida’s (Brisinger) father is found dead in the forest, her mother Freja (Torp) accuses her of having incited God’s wrath through sin. ''In an attempt to turn the family’s fortune, Frida prays to the spirits of the woods, and becomes seduced by The Nix who takes her to the mountain. It is up to Freja and ultimately grandmother Flora (Ullmann) to try to save Frida,'' the official plotline read.

''The Nix'' is being produced by Nordic Factory Film Sweden’s Helene Granqvist with Michael Huffington serving as executive producer. Non-Stop Entertainment serves as co-producer.

The movie will start filming in May 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021