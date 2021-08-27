Left Menu

Schools for classes 9th, 12th to re-open from Sept 1 in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam regions

Schools will re-open for students of classes 9th to 12th from September 1 in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions, as per an order from the Puducherry government.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:48 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

"It has been decided to reopen schools for the students from classes IX to XII for the academic year 2021-2022 from 01.09.2021 in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions," reads the order.

The order instructs the heads of all the schools in these regions to carry out preparatory works before the schools reopen and ensure adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

