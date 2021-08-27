Income Tax Department conducts searches in Visakhapatnam
The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on Wednesday on a group based in Visakhapatnam at 17 different premises across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagpur and Kolkata.
- Country:
- India
The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on Wednesday on a group based in Visakhapatnam at 17 different premises across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagpur and Kolkata. A per an official release, the group entities are engaged in the extraction of vegetable oils, mining of manganese ore, and manufacturing of ferroalloys.
During the course of the search operation, handwritten diaries, documents, loose sheets depicting undisclosed cash transactions were seized. The group is inflating expenditure, indulging in cash sales of oil and under-invoicing of slag. Transactions in the form of suppression of sales and inflation of expenditure were unearthed.
Unaccounted cash of Rs. 3.0 crore has been seized so far. In total, the searches have resulted in detecting incriminating evidence relating to undisclosed financial transactions of about Rs. 40 crore. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nagpur cop pays fine for driver who brought son's piggy bank cash to release auto
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria attends Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command in Nagpur
Maha: Sex workers stage protest against police in Nagpur
HC quashes order cancelling award granted to GMR group for Nagpur airport
Maha: Elderly woman found dead in Nagpur; police suspect suicide