Left Menu

Woman held with MDMA crystals in Bengaluru

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Bangalore Zonal Unit intercepted an incoming parcel from Germany containing 1 kg of MDMA crystals at Electronic City Post Office in Bangalore and apprehended one Indian lady having African connection, informed NCB.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:54 IST
Woman held with MDMA crystals in Bengaluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Bangalore Zonal Unit intercepted an incoming parcel from Germany containing 1 kg of MDMA crystals at Electronic City Post Office in Bangalore and apprehended one Indian lady having African connection, informed NCB. According to the press note, the MDMA crystals were found to be cleverly concealed in two sides of a carton box in grey-colored duct tapes and each packet was weighing 500 grams.

"The carton box also contained packets containing sandwich grill, flexible mirror, medicure & pedicure set, two table tennis bats and two pouches of chocolates", officials said. After the prolonged surveillance, the apprehended person has been identified Yogita, a resident of Bangalore, NCB said.

During the interrogation, the NCB said the accused has accepted that she ordered the contraband from Germany to supply to various parties and individuals in the city. "She is doing drug trafficking in Bangalore for the last 03 years", NCB said.

"MDMA crystals are rampantly used in rave parties and are used commonly by youngsters. The prolonged use of MDMA increases the pushing of Serotonin (a chemical that controls emotions) in our brain, which may also cause death. MDMA is mainly sourced from European countries", read a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021