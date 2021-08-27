Left Menu

J-K govt approves implementation of Film Policy 2021

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has on Thursday approved the implementation of film policy 2021, informed the government of J&K, the department of information civil secretariat.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has on Thursday approved the implementation of film policy 2021, informed the government of J-K, the department of information civil secretariat. According to the department of information, the civil secretariat stated that this policy will include two new intuitions.

"Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC and Film Division shall be formed under the policy", said in a statement. The film policy is set to benefit local artists including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers, and others, according to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

While promoting the scenic beauty of the union territory (UT), the policy envisages providing a platform for the local talent to prove themselves on the national level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

