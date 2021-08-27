Amazon-backed Rivian seeking $70-80 billion valuation in IPO - source

Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian is seeking a valuation of around $70-80 billion at the time of its IPO, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Rivian said on Friday it had confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The company, which aims to compete with Tesla Inc, is looking to start production of an electric-pickup and SUV this year.

