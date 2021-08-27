Rajnath Singh inaugurates stadium named after Neeraj Chopra in Pune

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated a stadium named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute in Maharashtra's Pune. Army Chief General MM Naravane and Neeraj Chopra were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Union Minister said the Army Sports Institute (ASI) has renamed the stadium after Neeraj Chopra, who won gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men's Javelin Throw event held earlier this year. He also wished him success in all his future endeavours. "Felicitated Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Army Sports Institute in Pune today for his amazing performance at Tokyo Olympics. He made the country proud by winning the Olympics Gold Medal. Now, the ASI has renamed the Stadium after him. Wishing him success in his future endeavours," Singh tweeted.

The Defence Minister also facilitated other armed force personnel who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to reporters at the event, he said that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards promoting sports in the country.

"We are fully committed to promoting sports. Our PM is working to encourage sports and sportspersons. The centre is making all efforts to encourage players. State governments are also playing a crucial role in this process," he said. The Union Minister today left for Pune where he was scheduled to attend the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) meeting and interact with Olympians from the armed forces.

An official statement from the Ministry of Defence earlier this month stated that ASI, Pune has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medalists, 21 Asian Games medalists, six Youth Games medalists and 13 Arjuna Awardees. He further said that the institute has evolved as a premier sports training institute to prepare the service sportspersons for international competitions through scientific talent identification, systematic training, world-class coaching, sports science support, international exposure and good infrastructure support in synergy with the Armed Forces, National Sports Federation and other sports agencies at national and international levels.

Earlier, Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Pune on August 23 but was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)