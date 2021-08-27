Left Menu

Calcutta University waives off tuition fee due to Covid 19 situation

The Calcutta University on Thursday waived off tuition fees for students of all postgraduate courses and two institute-run undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22 due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

27-08-2021
The University of Calcutta. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta University on Thursday waived off tuition fees for students of all postgraduate courses and two institute-run undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22 due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The decision to waive-off was confirmed by a notice from the office of the registrar.

The institution, in a notification, also said that final-year students need not pay their outstanding dues to collect mark sheets or gradesheets of different semester examinations. "This is for the information of all concerned that in view of the present pandemic situation, the University has waived off all fees like Admission fees, Tuition fees and Examination fees of the students (PG and University UG students) for the academic year 2021-2022 for different semesters and it is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the marksheets/grade sheets of different semester examinations," said the notice. (ANI)

