Union Minister Munda reviews C'garh tribal welfare schemes

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Union Minister Arjun Munda has reviewed the schemes of the Chhattisgarh Tribal Welfare Department in a meeting, officials said on Friday.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday in the secretariat in Naya Raipur, was attended by state Tribal Welfare Department Minister Premsai Singh Tekam and senior officials, they added.

''The Union tribal affairs minister reviewed the progress of programmes like Minimum Support Price for Minor Forest Produce (MSP for MFP), Van Dhan Yojana as well as the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Project (ESDP) that seeks to impart training to tribals. He asked for coordination among all departments for effective implementation of these schemes,'' an official said.

Munda, during his two-day visit to the state, also inaugurated a 'Tribes India' showroom at Jagdalpur Airport.

This showroom will market tribal handicrafts, handlooms as well as natural and immunity boosters, he added.

