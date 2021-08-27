Left Menu

Uttarakhand: SDRF team rescues villagers in Vikasnagar

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 20-30 villagers and helped them cross a raging river in Tauli Bhud of Vikasnagar on Friday.

ANI | Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:22 IST
Visuals from Tauli Bhud of Vikasnagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 20-30 villagers and helped them cross a raging river in Tauli Bhud of Vikasnagar on Friday. Very heavy downpour has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara-Maldevta road which had caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in the water level of the river triggered by heavy rains. The weather department has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rain in the state.According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

