Any eligible household not having gas connection to get it within next one month: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that if any household in the state does not have a domestic gas connection, such eligible family will get it within a month.

He directed the department concerned to provide connections to the eligible families under the Ujjwala scheme by running an intensive campaign.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting here, during which various schemes of the central and Haryana governments were reviewed in detail, an official statement said.

Khattar said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the work of providing drinking water connection to every household of every village would be completed before November 1, 2021.

Later, after chairing another meeting, Khattar told reporters that around 200 acres of land is required for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rewari district. Of this, around 140 acres land of private landowners has been purchased after making required negotiations.

Responding to the question regarding Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda terming The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed by the Assembly as anti-farmer, the chief minister said the Bill has been passed so as to ensure smooth commencement and completion of linear development, essential and emergency projects.

''In the said Act, now a new system of land acquisition would be followed excluding social impact, while the compensation clause in the Bill is unchanged,'' he said.

He said earlier land acquisition was a lengthy process because of which various development projects suffered unnecessary delays. Therefore, now, the state government has already made a system where the purchase of landholdings from farmers and landowners is being done with their consent through the e-Bhoomi portal, ensuring least litigation chances, he added.

