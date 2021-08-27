NSCN insurgent surrenders before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

By Rajnish Singh A National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) insurgent has surrendered before the security forces here at Miao police station in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Friday.

Miao Limtu Mossang, the insurgent, surrendered on Thursday in the presence of troops of 171 Battalion of CRPF, state police and troops of Rajput Regiment. The insurgent, CRPF said, belongs to the NSCN, a Naga nationalist separatist group operating mainly in Northeast India.

Since past few weeks, the CRPF in a statement said, inputs related to extortion activities of "Limtu Kelym Mossang SS PVT of NSCN/R (later defected to ENNG) were being received from various CRPF intelligence sources in the general area of Miao sub-urban area and nearby Khachang and Songking area in Changlang district". Based on the inputs, the 3.5 lakh personnel strong Force said, close surveillance was being kept by the troops of its 171 Battalion and Changlang police.

"Various counter-insurgency joint operations were also conducted vigorously by the CRPF and Police," said the statement. Due to sustained operations and continuous pressure of CRPF, the force said, Miao Limtu Mossang surrendered. (ANI)

