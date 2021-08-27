Left Menu

Procurement of paddy to start in Haryana from Sep 25, bajra from Oct 1: Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said procurement of paddy will start from September 25, and of bajra from October 1.

He directed officials that farmers visiting the mandis for the sale of kharif season crops starting from September 25 should not face any problem.

He also asked the officials to get the sheds, roads, packaging bags, weighing machines ready in the mandis, so that the farmers do not face any problem.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the food, supplies and consumer affairs department, held a meeting with the officers of the department as well as some other departments including agriculture.

After the meeting, Chautala said preparations for the procurement of kharif crops are going on in full swing across the state.

He said the state government will start the procurement of paddy crop from September 25 and this procurement will continue till November 15. The procurement of crops like bajra, maize and moong will be done between October 1 and November 15.

He added that this year, about 200 procurement centres have been set up for paddy procurement. Similarly, there will be 86 procurement centres for bajra, 19 for maize and 38 for moong.

Chautala said the government has fixed the minimum support price for paddy in this kharif season at Rs 1940 per quintal, bajra at Rs 2,250, maize at Rs 1,870 and moong at Rs 7,275 and groundnut at Rs 5,550 (per quintal).

Appealing to the farmers, he said they must register themselves to sell their crops in the market, as it is mandatory to register on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal by August 31.

Chautala said that till now, more than 2.9 lakh farmers have got themselves registered for selling paddy, 2.45 lakh for bajra and 66,000 for moong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

